Andrea Huser Death -Dead – Obituaries: Swiss mountain ultrarunner Andrea Huser has Died .

By | December 1, 2020
Swiss mountain ultrarunner Andrea Huser has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 30, 2020.

” iRunFar on Twitter: “iRunFar expresses its condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Swiss mountain ultrarunner Andrea Huser who reportedly died in a fall while trail running last weekend. ”

https://twitter.com/iRunFar/status/1333497029222420482

