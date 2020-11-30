Andrea Huser Death -Dead – Obituaries: Swiss mountain ultrarunner Andrea Huser has Died .

Swiss mountain ultrarunner Andrea Huser has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 30, 2020.

” iRunFar on Twitter: “iRunFar expresses its condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Swiss mountain ultrarunner Andrea Huser who reportedly died in a fall while trail running last weekend. ”

Tributes

I’m really sad to hear about the tragic loss of Andrea Huser. May she rest in peace. https://t.co/1bCgMM4PXO — tntr (@eyenx) November 30, 2020



