Andrea Torres Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Andrea Torres has Died.

Death Notice for Today January 30. 2021

Andrea Torres has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 31. 2021.

Jaime Jair Borrego 4h · At lost for words.. I can’t imagine life without you. I can’t.. 10 amazing years with you. All I can say is thank you soooo much… you made me the man I’m today. I’ll never know another love like yours and I promise you our beautiful daughter will never have to worry about a thing. I Promise to take care of her each and every step of the way and remind her how much her mommy loved her. until we see you again gorgeous. Forever and always … We love you so much … rest in heaven baby Andrea Torres You’ll be deeply missed. 6-21-2011

Melissa Tiffany Almaraz

I’m so sorry, Jaime. Andrea was such an amazing and beautiful person.

I will be praying for you and her family.

May she Rest In Peace .

Enrique Orozco

Nuestro más sentido pésame hijo estaremos orando por su pronta resignación los queremos

Karina Rod

Oh honey Jaime Jair Borrego I can’t imagine the pain you’re feeling, but know that God will get you through this, and will keep you strong for your beautiful daughter. I’m here for you 🕊🤍✝️

Sabreena A Martínez

I’m so sorry for your loss Jaime Jair Borrego.. May God wrap his his around you & your baby girl during this hard time .

Margarita Gutierrez Aragon

Lo siento mucho Dios te fortaleza para esta triste perdida. Dios los bendiga

Mauro Martinez

I can’t imagine what you’re feeling right now. I’m so sorry for your loss Jaime. I will be praying for you & her family. just know God will help you & your daughter get through this.

Griselda Chacon

I can’t imagine what you must be going through. I’m so sorry for your loss.

Lucia Cespedes

Jaír mi oraciones y mis pensamientos están contigo y la familia, Dios te de fuerza para salir adelante con tu hija te queremos mucho mijo!

“Le dijo Jesús: Yo soy la resurrección y la vida; el que cree en mí, aunque esté muerto, vivirá.”

Mariel Rdz Lara

I’m so sorry for your loss Jaime , I can’t imagine what your going through right now 🕊🙏🏼.. May she Rest In Peace & stay strong for you beautiful daughter .

Morgan Holley

We all got you Jaime Jair Borrego & of course Yare too. She has so many people who love her! She loved so hard but always wore a smile on her face. I’m here for you always!!.