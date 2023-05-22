Andrea Webb victim : “Body found in storage unit identified as Andrea Webb, Wilmington resident – no foul play suspected”

“Wilmington Police Confirm No Foul Play in Death of Andrea Webb Found in Storage Unit”

The Wilmington Police Department has stated that there is no suspicion of foul play in the case of the body found in a storage unit on May 18. The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Andrea Webb, who was a resident of Wilmington. The police were called to the 400 block of S. College Rd. on May 18 and found Webb’s body inside a storage unit. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death, but as of now, there is no suspicion of foul play. Copyright for this article belongs to WECT and all rights are reserved.

News Source : https://www.wect.com

