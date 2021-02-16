Andreas Apostolopoulos Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Andreas Apostolopoulos, a Canadian billionaire, has died at age 69.

Andreas Apostolopoulos, a Canadian billionaire, has died at age 69, according to the following statements posted on social media on February 16. 2021.

His company's ownership of the Pontiac Silverdome and Penobscot Building in downtown Detroit has been marked with blight violations and lawsuits. #DetroitCRE https://t.co/7SapRb6Tkm @crainsdetroit pic.twitter.com/Qy7fB8tVUz

Kirk Pinho @kirkpinhoCDB Andreas Apostolopoulos, a Canadian billionaire, has died at age 69. His company’s ownership of the Pontiac Silverdome and Penobscot Building in downtown Detroit has been marked with blight violations and lawsuits. #DetroitCRE https://crainsdetroit.com/obituaries/penobscot-building-owner-former-pontiac-silverdome-owner-dies-age-69… @crainsdetroit

