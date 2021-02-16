Andreas Apostolopoulos Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Andreas Apostolopoulos, a Canadian billionaire, has died at age 69.
His company's ownership of the Pontiac Silverdome and Penobscot Building in downtown Detroit has been marked with blight violations and lawsuits. #DetroitCRE https://t.co/7SapRb6Tkm @crainsdetroit pic.twitter.com/Qy7fB8tVUz
— Kirk Pinho (@kirkpinhoCDB) February 16, 2021
Kirk Pinho @kirkpinhoCDB Andreas Apostolopoulos, a Canadian billionaire, has died at age 69. His company’s ownership of the Pontiac Silverdome and Penobscot Building in downtown Detroit has been marked with blight violations and lawsuits. #DetroitCRE https://crainsdetroit.com/obituaries/penobscot-building-owner-former-pontiac-silverdome-owner-dies-age-69… @crainsdetroit
