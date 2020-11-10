Andreas Haller Death –Dead-Obituaries : Andreas Haller has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

trying to find the words for my best friend, my brother and my partner in crime. words will never be able to express the sadness in my heart knowing you’re gone. no one in the world could make me laugh the way you did. such a loving, caring, sweet man. everytime we would call eachother, spend a night playing video games, dinner dates, or simple as just hanging out watching movies and talking all night long i couldnt imagine a place i’d rather be. your smile would always light up the room. for years we had eachother’s backs and even though you’re gone i’ll be thinking of your wonderful personality and your beautiful soul every singe day. life will never be the same without you my love. you will always be in my heart and soul. our memories and adventures will forever live within me. you fought a hell of a fight sweetheart and i know that you’re finally at peace. i’m so grateful to have had a wonderful friend like you in my life. as robert munch would say, i’ll love you forever, i’ll like you for always, as long as i’m living, my best friend you will be. fly high sweetheart, ill miss you forever xo .

Andreas Haller.