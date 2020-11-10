Andreas Haller Death -Dead-Obituaries : Andreas Haller has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | November 10, 2020
0 Comment
Andreas Haller Death –Dead-Obituaries : Andreas Haller has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Andreas Haller has died, according to a statement posted online on November 10.  2020.
We learned of the deceased from the following statement posted on social media.
Broomball Canada would like to express its deepest sympathies to the eastern Ontario broomball community who lost a great friend and teammate. Andreas Haller had played for the Sting juvenile team and was one of the founding players of the Warriors. He loved the game and played it with passion. He will be greatly missed by many. Rest in peace, until we meet again on the ice, Andreas.
.
.
Ballon sur Glace Canada aimerait exprimer ses plus sincères condoléances à la communauté de ballon de l’est de l’Ontario qui a perdu un grand ami et coéquipier. Andreas Haller avait joué pour l’équipe juvénile Sting et était l’un des joueurs fondateurs des Warriors. Il adorait le sport et le jouait avec passion. Sa présence sera manqué par plusieurs amis et famille. Repose en paix et on se retrouve sur la glace un jour, Andreas.
See Translation
Image may contain: one or more people, people playing sports and basketball court
Cause of Death.
We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

trying to find the words for my best friend, my brother and my partner in crime. words will never be able to express the sadness in my heart knowing you’re gone. no one in the world could make me laugh the way you did. such a loving, caring, sweet man. everytime we would call eachother, spend a night playing video games, dinner dates, or simple as just hanging out watching movies and talking all night long i couldnt imagine a place i’d rather be. your smile would always light up the room. for years we had eachother’s backs and even though you’re gone i’ll be thinking of your wonderful personality and your beautiful soul every singe day. life will never be the same without you my love. you will always be in my heart and soul. our memories and adventures will forever live within me. you fought a hell of a fight sweetheart and i know that you’re finally at peace. i’m so grateful to have had a wonderful friend like you in my life. as robert munch would say, i’ll love you forever, i’ll like you for always, as long as i’m living, my best friend you will be. fly high sweetheart, ill miss you forever xo .

Andreas Haller.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.