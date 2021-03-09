Andrew Barlow Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Andrew Barlow has Died.

Death Notice for Today March 9. 2021

Andrew Barlow has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 9. 2021.

Carolina Crown 3h · Late last night we learned of the sudden passing of Andrew Barlow (Crown 05-06). Those of you who knew Andrew knew that he was a beacon of hope for all he encountered. His laughter and smile were infectious and his love for the performing arts knew no bounds. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Melissa and their young son Aiden. Andrew’s legacy lives on not only through his family, but through the thousands of lives he touched in his time with us. Rest easy, Andrew. #Inmymind

Anne Elizabeth

So sad. Such a horrible loss. Rest In Peace, Dr. Barlow.

Joanna Ross Hersey

Sending love to Melissa and Aiden, and to all of us at UNCP Music, please reach out if you need a shoulder. We are a family.

Meggan Hollis

Andrew was a great teacher and person, and we were lucky to have him work with our students at UNCP. My heart goes out to his family.

Matt Minchew

So sorry for his family, friends, colleagues, and students. Sending strength to all of you

Glenna Kaplan

Our most sincere sympathies to his family, students, colleagues, and friends.

