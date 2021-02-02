Andrew Benson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Bishop Ireton High School Announces Death of Andrew Benson.

Bishop Ireton High School 8h · It is with great sadness that we share that Andrew Benson (’21) passed away early this morning. The Benson family is grateful for our prayers during this difficult time. We turn to God and each other for comfort and especially pray for the repose of his soul and for consolation at this time. We will have opportunities for prayer as a community this week. Our students and staff will have access to counselors should they need support.

Tributes

Ann Marie Somerville

Devastating to hear this today. Such a wonderful young man that we got to know on the BI soccer field. I pray for the Benson family, and the BI family grieving today. May the Blessed Virgin wrap her arms around his family today.

Judy Conti

Praying for his family and the entire BI family. Eternal rest, grant unto him O, Lord.

Joyce Pollock

Eternal rest grant unto him O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May Andrew rest in peace. Amen.

Sabrina Viaud Curran

Prayers to the Benson family and all his friends. My heart is with you.

Kathy Gaffney

So sad-RIP Andrew and prayers for you and your family who are all heartbroken I’m sure. God bless.

Kuriakose Naduvilekunnel

Andrew was one of the gentlest and most polite and respectful students I have ever known. I loved him dearly and respected him immensely. His untimely demise just breaks my heart.

Rest in God’s peace, Andrew! You will be sorely missed by all of us at BI.

Michelle Shiffer Payne

Heartbroken to hear of this. Prayers, peace and love for Andrew the whole Benson family, and the BI family as well.