Andrew Briggs Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : music teacher Andrew Dale Briggs died of COVID.
Andrew Dale Briggs has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
INBOX— a BEDFORD COUNTY teacher points out the SAME DAY (Saturday) music teacher Andrew Dale Briggs died of COVID the interim superintendent declared they would return to in-person learning. (From @TheBoroHoller)😷
Another fallen Tennessee teacher @GovBillLee has not mentioned. pic.twitter.com/Xuhn69PLyC
— The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) January 5, 2021
