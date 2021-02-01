Andrew Brooks Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Andrew Brooks, a research professor at Rutgers University who developed the first saliva test for Covid-19, died on Jan. 23.

Andrew Brooks has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 31. 2021.

The New York Times 5h · Andrew Brooks, a research professor at Rutgers University who developed the first saliva test for Covid-19, died on Jan. 23. He was 51. His breakthrough helped millions get their coronavirus test results quickly in the early days of the pandemic.

Tributes

Colette Rice

This is just tragic. So young… helped so many people that he changed how we are battling this pandemic, and now all his brilliance lost. Deepest condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues. I’m truly sorry for your loss and will hold you in my heart.

Kiernan Majerus-Collins

It’s impossible to know how many lives Dr. Andrew Brooks saved, but humanity owes him a huge debt of gratitude. May his family take some comfort in knowing that he contributed so much to so many.

Santiago Esteban

Dr. Brooks, you are a saint. Hospitals and institutions will be named after you for the ultimate sacrifice you made for humanity. You will not be forgotten. Thank you and may you rest eternally.

G.J. Hall

That is terrible- sorry for the collective loss of this brilliant mind and blessings to his family and friends who lost this wonderful soul.

Shirley Figge

Thank you for sharing so that many of us can offer prayesr for his wife & family & also, for you, a friend. Many of us are thankful for his accomplishments & good work.

Dale Bryant

Thank you Andrew Brooks for your sacrifices in developing tools to diagnose people with Covid 19… My condolences to your family and friends… RIP sir…

Julie-anne Bailey

So sad. He stepped up and contributed so much. Don’t know this gentleman but want to Express my gratitude for his work and extend sympathy to his family.

Abigail Lewis

So sad that he died of a heart attack, which is often preventable. Working so hard and stressing over our wellbeing. Nobody ever said on his deathbed, I should have spent more time at the office/lab.

Lynn Marshall

He will be remembered for his heroic efforts. Those who knew him and loved him can take comfort in knowing he did what he felt he had to do to help with this horrible pandemic.

Olga Vezeris

Such an extraordinary contribution to the world. And so sad he died so young. My deepest sympathy to his family and friends.

Justin Guidry

Its sad to think when I was celebrating my bday on that day is the same day this man died. I hope it wasnt painful and I wish him a peaceful afterlife.