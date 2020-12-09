Andrew Dahl Death -Dead – Obituary : Andrew Dahl has Died from Brookings County Fatal Crash.
Andrew Dahl has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
Tea Storm Chasers 23 hrs · Brookings County Fatal Crash What: One-Vehicle Fatal Crash Where: 470th Avenue near 208th Street 2.5 miles north of Brookings, S.D. When: 5:31 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 Driver: Andrew Dahl, 31, Brookings Vehicle: 2004 Ford F-150 Pickup BROOKINGS, S.D. – A 31-year-old Brookings man has died of injuries sustained in a one-vehicle crash that occurred early Saturday morning north of Brookings. A 2004 Ford F-150 pickup was northbound on 470th Avenue when the driver lost control. The vehicle went into the east ditch, went back across the roadway and into the west ditch where it rolled. The driver, Andrew Dahl, was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. He suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported first via ambulance to the Brookings hospital and then airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital. He died there on Monday, Dec. 7. South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary. 9191 6 Comments 7 Shares Like Comment Share
Source: (20+) Tea Storm Chasers – Posts | Facebook
