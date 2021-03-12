Andrew DeLuca Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Andrew DeLuca has Died.

By John Okoro | March 12, 2021
0 Comment

Andrew DeLuca Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Andrew DeLuca has Died.

Andrew DeLuca has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 11. 2021.

IVUNews 52m  · Spoilers ahead for the Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 midseason premiere. Grab the resuscitating equipment, because Andrew DeLuca just died on Grey’s Anatomy. After he got stabbed while in pursuit of elusive child trafficker Opal on Station 19, the Grey’s writers did fans no favors by leading them to believe the doctor had pulled through. But if Derek Shepherd and Mark Sloan taught us anything, it’s to never let this show lull you into a false sense of security….

Source: (9) Facebook

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook. 
TRIBUTES.
You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

CONDOLENCES.

———————— –
Addisons Anatomy memes

RIP ANDREW DELUCA 2015-2021
Andrew just die and everything is worse now. This is so sad. He didn’t deserve that.
He was growing and fighting against mental illness and he deseved so much more. This episode was really heartbreaking. I have no words. I hate you Krista. It is so infair. This show should change it’s name to Death’s Anatomy…

Mallory Likens
Well such a sad night on grey’s anatomy lost my favorite person on This show Andrew Deluca

Chelsea Lynn Argue
So I bought this shirt a couple weeks ago… I showed it to Adam and told him how much I love it. His response “ Are any of them even still alive?” I told him yes technically Alex is still alive,Jackson and my GORGEOUS Andrew Deluca….. well there goes that!

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

View all posts by John Okoro

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.