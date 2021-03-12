Andrew DeLuca Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Andrew DeLuca has Died.
IVUNews 52m · Spoilers ahead for the Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 midseason premiere. Grab the resuscitating equipment, because Andrew DeLuca just died on Grey’s Anatomy. After he got stabbed while in pursuit of elusive child trafficker Opal on Station 19, the Grey’s writers did fans no favors by leading them to believe the doctor had pulled through. But if Derek Shepherd and Mark Sloan taught us anything, it’s to never let this show lull you into a false sense of security….
Source: (9) Facebook
NOTICE.
CONDOLENCES.
———————— –
Addisons Anatomy memes
RIP ANDREW DELUCA 2015-2021
Andrew just die and everything is worse now. This is so sad. He didn’t deserve that.
He was growing and fighting against mental illness and he deseved so much more. This episode was really heartbreaking. I have no words. I hate you Krista. It is so infair. This show should change it’s name to Death’s Anatomy…
Mallory Likens
Well such a sad night on grey’s anatomy lost my favorite person on This show Andrew Deluca
Chelsea Lynn Argue
So I bought this shirt a couple weeks ago… I showed it to Adam and told him how much I love it. His response “ Are any of them even still alive?” I told him yes technically Alex is still alive,Jackson and my GORGEOUS Andrew Deluca….. well there goes that!
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.