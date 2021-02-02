Andrew Dowe Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Andrew Dowe of Yale YC ’08, PhD ’20, Associate Director of the Office of LGBTQ Resources and Lecturer and DUS of Women’s, Gender & Sexuality Studies has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 1. 2021
Andrew Dowe YC ’08, PhD ’20, Associate Director of the Office of LGBTQ Resources and Lecturer and DUS of Women’s, Gender & Sexuality Studies has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 1. 2021.
Gregg Gonsalves 1h · Look, I didn’t know Andrew well, but this news hits hard. A young, black gay man, who was a beacon for so many queer students and faculty at Yale, “Andrew Dowe YC ’08, PhD ’20, Associate Director of the Office of LGBTQ Resources and Lecturer and DUS of Women’s, Gender & Sexuality Studies, died unexpectedly this weekend at his home.”
Christian John Lillis
Sorry to read this. Sounds like a wonderful and promising person.
Kevin Hicks
There was precisely one of him. Unforgettable human. Incalculable loss to the world.
Gregg Gonsalves
You know Yale seemed a refuge for him. He seemed at home here. I didn’t know him well. But this is just terribly sad.
Michael Rigsby
He was a sweet, generous man who contributed enormously to the wellbeing of LGBTQ students at Yale. The news was both shocking and devastating.
