Andrew Dowe Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Andrew Dowe of Yale YC ’08, PhD ’20, Associate Director of the Office of LGBTQ Resources and Lecturer and DUS of Women’s, Gender & Sexuality Studies has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 1. 2021

Andrew Dowe YC ’08, PhD ’20, Associate Director of the Office of LGBTQ Resources and Lecturer and DUS of Women’s, Gender & Sexuality Studies has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 1. 2021.

Gregg Gonsalves 1h · Look, I didn’t know Andrew well, but this news hits hard. A young, black gay man, who was a beacon for so many queer students and faculty at Yale, “Andrew Dowe YC ’08, PhD ’20, Associate Director of the Office of LGBTQ Resources and Lecturer and DUS of Women’s, Gender & Sexuality Studies, died unexpectedly this weekend at his home.”

Source: (20+) Facebook

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –

Christian John Lillis

Sorry to read this. Sounds like a wonderful and promising person.

Kevin Hicks

There was precisely one of him. Unforgettable human. Incalculable loss to the world.

Gregg Gonsalves

You know Yale seemed a refuge for him. He seemed at home here. I didn’t know him well. But this is just terribly sad.

Michael Rigsby

He was a sweet, generous man who contributed enormously to the wellbeing of LGBTQ students at Yale. The news was both shocking and devastating.