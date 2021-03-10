Andrew Fraioli Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :MIDSSING mAN Found Dead.

By John Okoro | March 10, 2021
0 Comment

Andrew Fraioli has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 9. 2021.

Northeast NewsReel 11h  · NORTHEAST NEWSREEL MISSING MAN’S BODY FOUND Missing New Jersey Man Found Buried in Snow Outside Home WYCKOFF, N.J. (AP) — The body of a New Jersey man who went missing during last month’s major snowstorm has been found buried in snow outside his parents’ home, police said. Andrew Fraioli, 40, left his parents’ home in Wyckoff on Feb. 1 as a storm dumped over 30 inches of snow on parts of the state, police said. He never made it back to his home in Lindenwold. A search for him turned up nothing until his parents’ neighbor on Monday called police to say she had found a man dead on her lawn partially covered in snow, police said. Fraioli’s death is under investigation. Foul play was not suspected and authorities were awaiting results of an autopsy, police said.

