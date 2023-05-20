Andrew Harnett : Day Parole Granted to Amir Abdulrahman, One of the Men Convicted of Killing Calgary Police Officer Andrew Harnett

“Brother of Slain Calgary Police Officer Reacts to Day Parole Release of Andrew Harnett’s Killer”

The release of one of the individuals convicted of killing Calgary police officer Andrew Harnett on day parole, barely a year after sentencing, has been described as “shocking” and “laughable” by the officer’s brother. Jason Harnett criticized the communication process of the Alberta justice system, stating that the family wasn’t aware of the parole hearing until after it had taken place. He further added that the sentence doesn’t fit the crime, and the conditions are “laughable” given the seriousness of the offense. He expressed concern that individuals willing to take the life of an on-duty police officer can walk free with next to no punishment. The Parole Board of Canada denied full parole for Amir Abdulrahman but approved him to spend six months in a community-based residential facility. The board’s decision stated that Abdulrahman has displayed “regret and remorse” over his actions and has taken steps to address areas of risk throughout his incarceration.

Read Full story : Slain Calgary police officer's brother speaks out

News Source : Calgary

