Andrew Harnett Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Terror In Canada NYE Amir Abdulrahman & Al-Azan Shah Muhammad Dragged Police Sgt. Andrew Harnett to his Death.

Andrew Harnett has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

.

Terror In Canada

NYE Amir Abdulrahman & Al-Azan Shah Muhammad Dragged Police Sgt. Andrew Harnett to his Death – the enrichers fled the scene but have been captured

The beloved officer leaves behind his wife, who is pregnant with their 1st child!

READ: https://t.co/sG6HFPg7i1 pic.twitter.com/W6viIqERJ7

— Amy Mek (@AmyMek) January 4, 2021