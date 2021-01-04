Andrew Harnett Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Terror In Canada NYE Amir Abdulrahman & Al-Azan Shah Muhammad Dragged Police Sgt. Andrew Harnett to his Death.

Andrew Harnett has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

Amy Mek @AmyMek Terror In Canada NYE Amir Abdulrahman & Al-Azan Shah Muhammad Dragged Police Sgt. Andrew Harnett to his Death – the enrichers fled the scene but have been captured The beloved officer leaves behind his wife, who is pregnant with their 1st child!

