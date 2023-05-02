Andrew Henges Death : Honoring the Memory of Andrew Henges: A Life Tragically Ended

Death – Died – Dead – Passed Away – Cause of Death News.

Andrew Henges: A Life Tragically Ended Too Soon

Early Life and Passion for Learning

Andrew Henges was born on September 4th, 1996, in St. Louis, Missouri. He grew up in a loving and supportive family, the youngest of three siblings. From a young age, Andrew had a passion for learning and excelled in all his subjects in school.

Talented Athlete and Team Player

Andrew was not only a bright student but also a talented athlete. He played soccer and basketball in high school and was known for being a team player. He had a natural ability to bring people together and make everyone feel included. His contagious smile and great sense of humor made him a joy to be around.

University Years and Close Group of Friends

After graduating high school, Andrew attended the University of Missouri, where he was studying to become a civil engineer. He was doing exceptionally well in his studies and was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. Andrew had a close group of friends who he considered family.

A Tragic Accident and Devastating Loss

On September 16th, 2017, Andrew’s life was tragically cut short due to a boating accident on the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri. He and his friends were on a boat when it collided with another boat. Andrew was thrown from the boat and suffered severe injuries. Despite efforts to save him, Andrew passed away at the age of 21.

A Legacy of Love and Giving Back

Andrew’s death was a devastating loss for his family and friends. He was loved by everyone who knew him and had a positive impact on everyone he met. Andrew’s family has set up a scholarship in his name to honor his memory and legacy. The scholarship is awarded to a student who shares Andrew’s passion for civil engineering and has a commitment to giving back to their community.

Cherishing Every Moment and Making a Positive Impact

Remembering Andrew Henges is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment. Andrew’s life was short, but he made a lasting impact on everyone who knew him. His memory lives on through the scholarship and the countless lives he touched during his time on earth.

Rest in Peace, Andrew

In conclusion, Andrew Henges was an exceptional young man who had a bright future ahead of him. His life was cut short due to a tragic accident, but his memory lives on through the scholarship set up in his name. Andrew’s legacy is a reminder of the importance of living life to the fullest and making a positive impact on those around us. Rest in peace, Andrew. You will be forever missed.