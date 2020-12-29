Andrew Hitchcock Death -Obituary – Dead : Andrew Hitchcock has Died .

Andrew Hitchcock has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 28. 2020.

Mandy Gordy 11 hrs · Thank you all for sharing the post about my friend Andrew Hitchcock, I just found out he was found deceased. Please pray for his family, especially his 13 year old daughter. UPDATE from his sister in law: dec 28th, roughly 35hrs after he went missing. FOUND DECEASED. I want to thank everyone for your support, sharing of posts, & prayers. Please continue to pray for his family, young 13yr old daughter & my sister (his fiance) who went into shock after learning the news, she’s “ok” but being treated in the ER For the respect of loved ones I cannot give any other information. Please respect the families privacy at this time & await more information to come from them IF they choose to share anything. (original post) – Andrew has been missing since 0600 Dec 27th, last seen in a light colored hoodie/jeans – was on foot, no wallet/phone/keys on him. If you have any information please contact 911 and the Aurora Colorado police department immediately. 107107 46 Comments 20 Shares Like Comment Share

Kristi Bowen wrote

I’m so heartbroken. I pray healing and comfort for you all ❤️

Terri Lopez wrote

So sorry to hear the bad news ☹️☹️

Paula Robinson wrote

My condolences to the Hitchcock family and Shelly. I am so sorry for your loss.

Kerina Marquez wrote

Omg!!! Im so sorry for your loss.😪😪

Charise Brown wrote

Oh honey I am so sorry.. I said prayers for this family. I am so so sorry about the outcome. He is safe in Jesus’s arms.. I love you

Heidi Perreira wrote

That is just horrible. So very sorry for Andrew’s family. Prayers to all involved.

Aristeidis Baselios Nikoloas Maniatis

Praying for the family

Kari Moore wrote

Unfortunately I drove by all the police cars today and said a prayer not knowing what was going on at the time. Continued prayers for the family. 🙏

Rebecca Macias Skalka

I’m so sorry Mandy. My prayers are with you and the family.

Deda Reno wrote

I’m so sorry for your loss💔 prayers for his family and friends.

Meghan Mendoza wrote

I’m so sorry to hear this news. I have another friend who was friends with him and his fiancée as well and this definitely wasn’t the outcome I was hoping for. Lots of prayers for you guys and his family.

Joyce Kramer wrote

So very sorry…for everyone. The stress of this year has really come to a head now, during the holidays. Please, be aware of the needs of people you know/love, especially now.

Audra Jackson wrote

There’s no words…nothing I could possibly say…I pray you find comfort in these heartfelt messages, even if they are from strangers …so sorry for your loss

