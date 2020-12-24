Andrew Jenkins Death -Obituary – Dead : Andrew Jenkins has Died .
Andrew Jenkins has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 24. 2020.
Billy Turner 16 hrs · Every so often life gives you a true friend. When I moved to Long Beach in 2007, Andrew Jenkins was the truest friend I had on the debate team. I just heard of his passing. I am lost as to how to even find the words to pay tribute to such a dear friend. Rest in Peace brother. Nothing but love for you.
