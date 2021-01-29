Andrew Jones Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : “One of the most memorable characters” of @PontypriddRFC , Andrew Jones has Died .
“One of the most memorable characters” of @PontypriddRFC ,Andrew Jones has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
"One of the most memorable characters" of @PontypriddRFC has died. Andrew Jones was a very cherished supporter, and was also a familiar face at @Beddaurfc. Very sad news for the local rugby community. It's clear that Andrew will be hugely missed https://t.co/zFHMGeXFeE
— Katie Gupwell (@KatieGupwell) January 29, 2021
