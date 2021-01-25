Andrew Mack Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Andrew Mack, a prominent figure in the peace research field has Died .

By | January 25, 2021
0 Comment

Andrew Mack, a prominent figure in the peace research field has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

SIPRI @SIPRIorg SIPRI mourns the passing of Andrew Mack, a prominent figure in the peace research field who passed away on 21 January. The founding director of the Human Security Report, he had a long and diverse career in peace research from the early 1970s http://bit.ly/3caBsRu

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

