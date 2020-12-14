Andrew Panken Death -Obituary – Dead : Captain Andrew Panken of the Ossining Fire Department has Died .

Captain Andrew Panken of the Ossining Fire Department has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 13. 2020.

Tarrytown Fire Department 5 hrs · We are deeply saddened and shocked to learn of the loss of Captain Andrew Panken of the Ossining Fire Department. Andrew, who has served in many different positions in the department and TL42, was as dedicated and loyal as they come. A face you were excited to see on the fire ground or at a parade, Andrew brought endless smiles and laughs to everyone around him. We want to not only thank him for his friendship, but also thank him for his service to the village of Ossining and Westchester County. The Panken family has been a long time friend to the Tarrytown Fire Department and our thoughts and prayers are with them in this difficult time. Rest peacefully, brother. We got it from here.

Joan Casserino wrote

Dear Carole, as I read these posts, I am shocked and so heartbroken to hear this terrible news about your beautiful son, Andrew. I am so terribly sorry for your unimaginable loss. I realize that there are no words to ever make this better. My prayers are with you and the whole family in this very painful time. Love and hugs to you, my cousin

Senate Hook & Ladder Co wrote

The officers and members of L-41 are saddened to hear of the sudden passing of one of our own. Our deepest condolences goes out to his family, friends and our fellow OFD brothers and sisters especially the lives he had touched the most. Its always tough to lose someone, but tougher around the holidays. We at Senate H&L are always available to lend an ear to listen, a shoulder to cry on or someone to laugh with and share memories. You will be deeply missed Andrew J Panken. Until we meet again may God hold you in the palm of his hand.

Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department wrote

Pleasantville Fire Department is saddened to hear of the sudden loss of Captain Andrew J. Panken of Ossining Fire Department. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Panken family and all of our brothers and sisters in Ossining.