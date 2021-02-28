Andrew Sardanis Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Andrew Sardanis, one of Zambia’s founding fathers has Died .

RT @ssishuwa: Andrew Sardanis, one of Zambia’s founding fathers, has died, aged 89. Although he was not born a Zambian, Sardanis became one and gave his life to the country. In turn, #Zambia embraced and gave him itself. We are lucky to have had #Sardanis with us, as we traveled through time.



