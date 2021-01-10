Andrew Stafford Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : former councillor Andrew Stafford has Died .

By | January 10, 2021
0 Comment

former councillor Andrew Stafford has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 10. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Joanne Laban @joanne4enfield I would like to send my deepest condolences to the wife and family of former councillor Andrew Stafford. Andrew was a Labour councillor who was committed to the community that he served. He was also a supporter of Brexit and a unionist. RIP Andrew.

