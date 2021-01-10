Andrew Stafford Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : former councillor Andrew Stafford has Died .
former councillor Andrew Stafford has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 10. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
I would like to send my deepest condolences to the wife and family of former councillor Andrew Stafford. Andrew was a Labour councillor who was committed to the community that he served. He was also a supporter of Brexit and a unionist. RIP Andrew.
— Joanne Laban (@joanne4enfield) January 10, 2021
Joanne Laban @joanne4enfield I would like to send my deepest condolences to the wife and family of former councillor Andrew Stafford. Andrew was a Labour councillor who was committed to the community that he served. He was also a supporter of Brexit and a unionist. RIP Andrew.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.