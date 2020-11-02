Andrew Walther Death -Dead : President and Chief operating officer of EWTN News has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Andrew Thomas Walther, president and chief operating officer of EWTN News has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 2, 2020.

“Catholic News Agency on Twitter: “Andrew Thomas Walther, president and chief operating officer of EWTN News, died Sunday evening. In life, he was dedicated to serving the Catholic Church and defending persecuted religious minorities throughout the world. ”

Tributes 

Eric N. Kniffin @ekniffin wrote

Thanks for this piece, JD. What an incredible loss for Andrew’s wife and family. His sudden passing is a good reminder to live each day well and that we are all in God’s hands.

