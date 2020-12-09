Andrew Weigle Death -Dead – Obituary : Andrew Weigle has Died .

Morgan Strohman is with Cara Miller and Andrew Weigle. 4 hrs · My hurts today. Please tell your loved ones how much you mean to them. Be kind and gracious to one another. Life is too precious. Cara Miller, I love you more than words and I wish I could take your pain away. I am here for you in every way. Andrew Weigle, I am blessed to have known you and to have crossed paths with you. I remember the first day Cara was talking about you and your French Dip sandwiches at your restaurant. I remember you writing her poems and coming to surprise her with her favorite salad. I remember you circling our parking lot and Cara rushing out to give you one last kiss. I remember how Cora looked at you and how you were such an amazing father figure. Most of all I remember the light you brought to my beautiful friends life. I am so lucky to have these memories and see the joy you brought to her life. You will be missed so much. I believe in the power of love. Please show love to Cara and her family during this time!