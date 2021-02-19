Andrey Myagkov Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Andrey Myagkov has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 18. 2021.
Andrey Myagkov has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 18. 2021.
Sad news to Soviet cinema lovers. Andrey Myagkov, silver screen star of Soviet classics including ‘Irony of Fate’, dies aged 82 after decades entertaining audiences https://t.co/hujyXzsWHB
— Dina Fainberg (@DinaFainberg) February 19, 2021
