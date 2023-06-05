“Android-compatible AirTag alternative”: A summer essential: Compatible with Android and at a discounted price, this AirTag alternative is the best choice.

The Best Alternative to Apple AirTags for Clueless Travelers

Apple AirTags have become a game-changer for clueless people or travelers who want to always have their luggage located. These tiny devices can be attached to any object such as keys, backpacks, or suitcases, and they will help you locate the item with ease. However, AirTags only work with iPhone and its ecosystem, which can be a bummer for Android users. Luckily, there are also interesting alternatives like Tile Pro, whose pack of four units is reduced to a historical minimum price on Amazon: 79.99 euros.

What is Tile Pro?

Tile Pro is a small Bluetooth tracker that helps you locate any lost or misplaced item. The device has a range of up to 400 feet, and it works with the Tile app, which is available for both iOS and Android. You can attach Tile Pro to anything you want to keep track of, such as your luggage, keys, or wallet. Tile Pro emits a loud ringtone when you activate it from the app, making it easy to locate your lost items.

Why is Tile Pro a Great Alternative to Apple AirTags?

While Apple AirTags are great, they are limited to Apple users. If you are an Android user, you cannot use AirTags. Tile Pro, on the other hand, works with both iOS and Android devices, making it a great alternative for people who do not own an iPhone. Tile Pro also has a longer range than AirTags, which makes it ideal for travelers who want to keep track of their luggage. Additionally, Tile Pro is cheaper than AirTags, making it a more affordable option for people who want to keep their items safe.

Features of Tile Pro

Tile Pro has several features that make it a great alternative to Apple AirTags. Here are some of the features you can expect from Tile Pro:

Long Range: Tile Pro has a range of up to 400 feet, which is longer than AirTags.

Loud Ringtone: Tile Pro emits a loud ringtone when activated from the Tile app, making it easy to locate your lost items.

Replaceable Battery: Tile Pro has a replaceable battery, which means you can use the device for a longer period without having to replace it entirely.

Water Resistant: Tile Pro is water-resistant, making it ideal for use in all weather conditions.

Community Find: If you lose your Tile Pro, you can activate the Community Find feature, which allows other Tile users to help you locate your lost item.

How to Use Tile Pro

Using Tile Pro is easy. Here are the steps you need to follow:

Download the Tile app on your iOS or Android device. Attach Tile Pro to the item you want to keep track of. Open the Tile app and tap on the Tile Pro device. If you cannot find the item, tap on the “Find” button and follow the sound to locate it. If you still cannot find it, activate the “Community Find” feature to ask other Tile users for help.

Conclusion

If you are a traveler or a clueless person who wants to keep their items safe, Tile Pro is a great alternative to Apple AirTags. Tile Pro works with both iOS and Android devices, has a longer range, and is more affordable than AirTags. With Tile Pro, you can keep track of your items with ease and never lose anything again.

Bluetooth tracker Android/iOS compatible tracker Lost item locator GPS tracking device Key finder

News Source : Howard

Source Link :The best alternative to Apple AirTag is also compatible with Android and is on a reduced pack so you don’t lose anything this summer/