Andy Davey Death – Dead : Andy Davey Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
Andy Davey has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 7, 2020.
RIP X Sad news Terry.
We lost another lifelong fan, who always sponsored us in the real tough vetch times and was still a season ticket holder until illness recently prevented him attending, familiar face on North Bank, West Stand and Station Inn.
RIP Andy Davey 🙏
— 🦢🏴Mark G🇬🇧🦢 (@jackjiffy) October 9, 2020
Tributes
