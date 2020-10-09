Andy Davey Death – Dead : Andy Davey Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

RIP X Sad news Terry. We lost another lifelong fan, who always sponsored us in the real tough vetch times and was still a season ticket holder until illness recently prevented him attending, familiar face on North Bank, West Stand and Station Inn.

RIP Andy Davey 🙏 — 🦢🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿Mark G🇬🇧🦢 (@jackjiffy) October 9, 2020

