Andy Davey Death – Dead : Andy Davey Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

By | October 9, 2020
0 Comment

Andy Davey Death – Dead : Andy Davey Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Andy Davey has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 7, 2020.

“🦢🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿Mark G🇬🇧🦢 on Twitter: “@TerrySinnett @SwansOfficial RIP X Sad news Terry. We lost another lifelong fan, who always sponsored us in the real tough vetch times and was still a season ticket holder until illness recently prevented him attending, familiar face on North Bank, West Stand and Station Inn. RIP Andy Davey”

Tributes 

———————— –

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Death - Obituary

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.