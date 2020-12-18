Andy Davies Death -Dead – Obituary : Little Dot co-founder Andy Davies has Died .

December 18, 2020
Andy Davies Death -Dead – Obituary : Little Dot co-founder Andy Davies has Died .

Little Dot co-founder Andy Davies has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.

Broadcast @Broadcastnow Tributes paid to Little Dot co-founder Andy Davies, who has died aged 50 http://bit.ly/3r70S7L

