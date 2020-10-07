Andy Durber Death – Dead : Andy Durber Obituary :NSWheelers President and life member has died.

October 7, 2020
Andy Durber Death – Dead : Andy Durber Obituary :NSWheelers President and life member has died.

NSWheelers President and life member Andy Durber has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 7, 2020.

“SCCA on Twitter: “We are extremely saddened to hear of the passing of @NSWheelers President and life member Andy Durber. A tireless worker for his club and long-time SCCA rep, Andy is a real loss to Shropshire cycling. ”

