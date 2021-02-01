Andy Froistad Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Andy Froistad has Died .
Andy Froistad has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 31. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
The Class of 2004 mourns the loss of our classmate, Andy Froistad. Andy’s legacy is that of friendship, fatherhood, and service to country. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this challenging time.@NavyBaseball https://t.co/ZJLHms8VIt
— USNA Class of 2004 ⚓️ (@USNA2004) February 1, 2021
