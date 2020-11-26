Andy Nairn Death -Dead – Obituaries: Andy Nairn has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Andy Nairn has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 26, 2020.

“Derby Theatre on Twitter: “Andy Nairn 1986-2020 Tonight we are lighting our theatre in red in loving memory of our friend and colleague Andy Nairn who passed away this morning. Andy will be missed by everyone who knew him and our thoughts are with his family at this sad time.”

Tributes

Sarah Brigham wrote

As I leave rehearsal our theatre is lit in red in memory of Andy Nairn who sadly passed away this morning. Andy worked with us as a tech, a tech manager and a production manager. He made me laugh every day and was kind hearted and hard working. All our love to Anne and his kids.

Deeply sorry to read of the death of Andy Nairn, who was production manager on #NoughtsandCrosses

All my thoughts with his family tonight.

Very moved that theatres in the East Midlands, despite the worst of days, are lit up in his memory tonight.

What a loss ❤️ — Esther Richardson (@estherichardson) November 26, 2020