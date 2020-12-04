Andy Ornelas Death -Dead – Obituaries: Brother Officer Andy Ornelas has Died.
Brother Officer Andy Ornelas has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 3, 2020.
“Men and Women in Blue on Twitter: “Our deepest condolences to our brothers and sisters @CHPANTELOPEVALL for the loss of their Brother Officer Andy Ornelas who passed away yesterday following an on duty motorcycle incident last week in Antelope Valley. His family and friends are in our prayers. ”
Our deepest condolences to our brothers and sisters @CHPANTELOPEVALL for the loss of their Brother Officer Andy Ornelas who passed away yesterday following an on duty motorcycle incident last week in Antelope Valley. His family and friends are in our prayers. 💔 #RIP #EndOfWatch pic.twitter.com/eiQuS0VBjh
— Men and Women in Blue (@realpatriotblue) December 4, 2020
Tributes
A son.
A brother.
A husband.
CHP Officer Andy Ornelas, ID 21685, passed away from injuries sustained during a crash on his department motorcycle.
Andy lived his dream of following in his father’s footsteps—a current LAPD Motor Officer.
Officer Andy Ornelas, you are EOW sir. pic.twitter.com/kHVfIK6g7g
— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) December 3, 2020
