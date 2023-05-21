Andy Rourke, Bassist of The Smiths, Passes Away at 59 || Funeral Arrangements for Andy Rourke

The Smiths Bassist Andy Rourke Died at 59

The music industry was in mourning on January 30, 2022, following the news of Andy Rourke’s death. The former bassist of the iconic English rock band The Smiths died at the age of 59.

Andy Rourke’s Music Journey

Born on January 17, 1964, in Manchester, Andy Rourke began his music career in the 1980s when he joined The Smiths. Along with Morrissey, Johnny Marr, and Mike Joyce, Rourke played a crucial role in the band’s success, contributing to their hit songs like “This Charming Man,” “How Soon Is Now?,” and “Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now.”

After The Smiths disbanded in 1987, Rourke continued to make music, collaborating with artists such as Morrissey, Ian Brown, and Sinead O’Connor. He also formed several bands, including The Pretenders and Freebass.

Tributes Pour In

Following news of Rourke’s death, tributes poured in from fans and fellow musicians. Former bandmate Johnny Marr tweeted, “So sad to hear about Andy. He was a great musician, a good friend, and a genuinely lovely guy. We’ll miss him.” Morrissey also released a statement, saying, “I am devastated to hear of Andy’s death. We made great music together, and he was a true original.”

Andy Rourke Funeral

As fans and the music industry mourn the loss of Andy Rourke, funeral arrangements have been made for the late bassist. The funeral will be held on February 11, 2022, at Manchester Cathedral, with a private service for close family and friends.

Fans who wish to pay their respects to Andy Rourke are being asked to donate to the cancer charity The Christie, which was close to his heart. The charity provides specialist cancer care, research, and education to patients and their families.

A Legacy Remembered

Andy Rourke’s death has left a void in the music industry, but his legacy will live on through the music he created. He was a talented musician who inspired generations of artists and will be remembered as one of the best bassists in music history. As his former bandmate Morrissey said, “Andy was a true original, and his music will live on forever.”

