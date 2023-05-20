“Andy Rourke death”: Andy Rourke, the bassist of The Smiths, has passed away

The Smiths Bassist Andy Rourke Has Died

It is with great sadness that we must announce the passing of The Smiths bassist, Andy Rourke. Rourke passed away on January 22, 2019, at the age of 55.

A Brief History of The Smiths

The Smiths were a British rock band formed in Manchester in 1982. The band consisted of vocalist Morrissey, guitarist Johnny Marr, bassist Andy Rourke, and drummer Mike Joyce. The band released four studio albums between 1984 and 1987 and became one of the most influential bands of the 1980s.

Rourke’s Contributions to The Smiths

Andy Rourke was an integral part of The Smiths’ sound. His melodic bass lines and intricate playing style gave the band a unique sound that was distinct from other bands of the time. Rourke’s contributions can be heard on classic Smiths tracks such as “This Charming Man,” “How Soon Is Now?” and “There Is A Light That Never Goes Out.”

Rourke’s Post-Smiths Career

After The Smiths disbanded in 1987, Rourke went on to work on various musical projects. He worked with bands such as Aztec Camera and Sinead O’Connor, and also formed his own band, D.A.R.K. with Olé Koretsky and Dolores O’Riordan of The Cranberries.

Tributes Pour In

Following the news of Rourke’s passing, tributes began pouring in from fans and fellow musicians. Morrissey released a statement saying, “I am devastated to hear of the death of Andy Rourke. He was a true gentleman, and a brilliant musician. We had many great times together, and I will always remember him with great affection. He will be deeply missed.”

Johnny Marr also released a statement, saying, “I am heartbroken to hear about Andy Rourke’s passing. He was an integral part of The Smiths and a wonderful bass player. We had a special bond and a friendship that went beyond the music. He will be greatly missed.”

The Legacy of The Smiths

The Smiths’ influence can still be heard in music today, with bands such as The Arctic Monkeys and The 1975 citing them as an inspiration. The band’s unique sound and Morrissey’s poignant lyrics continue to resonate with fans around the world.

Rourke’s Legacy

Andy Rourke’s contributions to The Smiths and the music world will not be forgotten. His innovative bass playing and musical talent will continue to inspire musicians for generations to come. He will be greatly missed.

Final Thoughts

The passing of Andy Rourke is a great loss to the music world. His contributions to The Smiths’ sound and his post-Smiths career have left an indelible mark on the music industry. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.

1. Andy Rourke cause of death

2. The Smiths bassist obituary

3. Andy Rourke career and achievements

4. The Smiths band members

5. Andy Rourke musical legacy