Andy Rourke Passes Away at the Age of 59

Smiths Bassist Andy Rourke Has Died at 59

The world of music is in mourning as the news of Andy Rourke’s death has been confirmed. The bassist of The Smiths, one of the most influential bands of the 1980s, passed away on Tuesday, January 23, 2018, at the age of 59.

The Smiths Legacy

The Smiths, formed in Manchester in 1982, consisted of Morrissey on vocals, Johnny Marr on guitar, Andy Rourke on bass, and Mike Joyce on drums. The band’s unique blend of Morrissey’s witty lyrics and Marr’s jangly guitar riffs, combined with Rourke’s melodic bass lines, helped define the sound of British indie rock.

The Smiths released four studio albums between 1984 and 1987, including classics such as “Meat is Murder” and “The Queen is Dead.” The band’s influence can still be heard in the music of countless indie bands today, and their legacy continues to grow.

Tributes Pour In

As news of Rourke’s death spread, tributes began pouring in from fans and fellow musicians. Marr tweeted, “Andy Rourke was one of the greatest musicians in Manchester’s history. We wrote our own story and he will always be my brother.”

Other musicians, including Liam Gallagher and Peter Hook, also paid tribute to Rourke on social media. Gallagher tweeted, “RIP Andy Rourke. Love and condolences to his family and his mates in The Smiths.” Hook wrote, “So sorry to hear of Andy Rourke’s death. A true son of Manchester and one of the nicest guys you could ever meet.”

A Troubled Life

Despite his success with The Smiths, Rourke struggled with drug addiction throughout his life. In the late 1980s, he was fired from the band due to his drug use, but later rejoined for their final album, “Strangeways, Here We Come.”

Rourke continued to battle his addiction in the years following The Smiths’ breakup, but eventually got sober in the early 2000s. He went on to collaborate with other musicians, including Morrissey and Marr, and released several solo projects.

Remembering Andy Rourke

Andy Rourke will be remembered as one of the greatest bassists in rock history and a key member of one of the most important bands of the 1980s. His melodic bass lines helped define The Smiths’ sound and continue to inspire musicians today.

While his struggles with addiction were well-known, Rourke will also be remembered for his talent, his humor, and his kindness. As Johnny Marr said in his tribute, “Andy was a true original, a musician’s musician. We were blessed to have him in our lives.”

Rest in peace, Andy Rourke.

