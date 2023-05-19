Andy Rourke, the Bassist of Smiths, Passes Away at the Age of 59

Smiths Bassist Andy Rourke Has Died at 59

Andy Rourke, the bassist for the legendary band The Smiths, has passed away at the age of 59. Rourke was an integral part of the band’s sound and played on all four of their studio albums.

Early Life and Career

Rourke was born in Manchester, England in 1964. He began playing bass at the age of 13 and quickly developed a love for music. In the early 1980s, he joined The Smiths, which had formed in Manchester in 1982. The band consisted of Morrissey on vocals, Johnny Marr on guitar, Mike Joyce on drums, and Rourke on bass.

The Smiths

The Smiths are considered one of the most influential bands of the 1980s. Their unique blend of Morrissey’s melancholic lyrics and Marr’s jangly guitar riffs, combined with Rourke’s melodic bass lines and Joyce’s driving drum beats, created a sound that was both catchy and emotional.

The band released their debut album, “The Smiths,” in 1984, which included the hit single “What Difference Does It Make?” They followed up with “Meat Is Murder” in 1985, which featured the politically charged title track. In 1986, they released “The Queen Is Dead,” which is often considered their masterpiece. The album included the hit singles “Bigmouth Strikes Again” and “There Is a Light That Never Goes Out.”

The band’s final album, “Strangeways, Here We Come,” was released in 1987. The album included the singles “Girlfriend in a Coma” and “Stop Me If You Think You’ve Heard This One Before.” The band broke up later that year.

Post-Smiths Career

After The Smiths disbanded, Rourke continued to work in music. He played with several different bands, including The Pretenders, Sinead O’Connor, and Badly Drawn Boy. He also worked as a DJ and producer.

In 2011, Rourke teamed up with his former bandmate Johnny Marr for a series of live shows. The shows were a huge success and led to speculation that The Smiths might reunite. However, Morrissey was not interested in a reunion and the idea was eventually abandoned.

Tributes

News of Rourke’s death has been met with an outpouring of grief from fans and fellow musicians. Many have taken to social media to pay tribute to the bassist.

Former bandmate Johnny Marr tweeted: “I am heartbroken to lose my friend and collaborator Andy Rourke. He was one of the greatest bass players of all time, and a true gentleman.”

The Pretenders frontwoman Chrissie Hynde wrote: “So sad to hear of Andy Rourke’s passing. He was a great musician and a lovely man.”

Radio DJ Tim Burgess tweeted: “Andy Rourke. Great musician, lovely bloke. Sad to hear of his passing.”

The Legacy of The Smiths

The Smiths’ influence can still be felt in music today. Bands like The Arctic Monkeys, The Cribs, and The Vaccines have all cited The Smiths as an influence. Morrissey and Johnny Marr are still considered two of the greatest songwriters of their generation.

With the passing of Andy Rourke, we are reminded of the impact that The Smiths had on music and culture. Rourke’s melodic bass lines were an integral part of the band’s sound and helped to create some of the most memorable songs of the 1980s.

Conclusion

Andy Rourke will be remembered as one of the greatest bass players of all time. His work with The Smiths helped to define a generation and his influence can still be felt in music today. Rourke’s passing is a sad loss for the music world, but his legacy will live on through his music.

