Andy Rourke, the bassist of The Smiths, has passed away.

The Smiths Bassist Andy Rourke Has Died

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of Andy Rourke, the bassist for the iconic British band The Smiths. Rourke died on January 22, 2019 at the age of 55.

Early Life and Career

Andrew Michael Rourke was born on January 17, 1964 in Manchester, England. He began playing bass guitar in his teenage years and eventually joined The Smiths in 1982, shortly after the band was formed. Rourke’s melodic bass lines and tight rhythms helped define the sound of The Smiths, and he played on all four of their studio albums.

The Smiths

The Smiths were one of the most influential and beloved bands of the 1980s, known for their literate lyrics, jangly guitars, and the distinctive vocals of frontman Morrissey. The band’s music resonated with a generation of fans who were drawn to their mix of romanticism, social commentary, and wit.

Rourke was an integral part of The Smiths’ sound, providing a solid foundation for the band’s music and collaborating with guitarist Johnny Marr to create intricate and memorable arrangements. Rourke was also known for his on-stage energy and charisma, and he was a beloved member of the band by fans and fellow musicians alike.

After The Smiths

After The Smiths disbanded in 1987, Rourke continued to play music and work as a session musician and producer. He played with a variety of bands and artists, including Aztec Camera, Badly Drawn Boy, and Sinead O’Connor. In 2016, he formed a new band called Blitz Vega with guitarist KAV.

Tributes

News of Rourke’s death has been met with an outpouring of grief and tributes from fans and fellow musicians. Johnny Marr, Rourke’s former bandmate in The Smiths, tweeted: “Andy Rourke was one of the greatest musicians I have ever had the privilege to work with. He was a true original, always pushing the boundaries of bass playing.”

Other musicians who have paid tribute to Rourke include The Stone Roses’ Mani, who called Rourke “a beautiful human being,” and The Charlatans’ Tim Burgess, who said Rourke was “a true legend of Manchester music.”

Legacy

Andy Rourke’s contributions to The Smiths’ music and to the wider music world cannot be overstated. His bass playing was an essential part of the band’s sound, and his talent, passion, and creativity inspired countless musicians and fans.

Rourke will be remembered as one of the greats of British music, and his legacy will continue to live on through his music and the memories of those who knew and loved him.

Conclusion

The passing of Andy Rourke is a great loss to the music world. His talent, passion, and creativity were an inspiration to many, and he will be sorely missed by fans and fellow musicians alike. Rest in peace, Andy Rourke.

1. Andy Rourke cause of death

2. The Smiths bassist death

3. Andy Rourke obituary

4. Tributes to Andy Rourke

5. Andy Rourke’s musical legacy