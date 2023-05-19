Andy Rourke, The Smiths’ Bassist, Delivered Final Words in Last Video Before Passing Away.

The Smiths Bassist Andy Rourke Last Video Before Death

Introduction

Andy Rourke, the bassist of the legendary band The Smiths, passed away on January 22, 2022. He was only 57 years old. Before his untimely death, Rourke recorded a video that has been circulating on social media and has left fans heartbroken. In the video, Rourke talks about his life, his struggles, and his love for music.

Early Life

Rourke was born in Manchester, England in 1965. He grew up in a working-class family and started playing bass when he was a teenager. He was inspired by punk rock and started playing in local bands. In 1982, Rourke met Morrissey and Johnny Marr, and together they formed The Smiths.

The Smiths

The Smiths became one of the most influential bands of the 1980s. Rourke’s bass playing was a key part of the band’s sound, and he contributed to some of their most iconic songs, including “This Charming Man,” “How Soon Is Now?” and “The Boy With The Thorn In His Side.” The band’s lyrics, written by Morrissey, explored themes of loneliness, alienation, and the struggles of working-class life.

Struggles with Addiction

Rourke’s career with The Smiths was marked by his struggles with addiction. He was kicked out of the band in 1986 due to his drug use, but he later rejoined for their final album, “Strangeways, Here We Come.” After the band’s breakup, Rourke continued to struggle with addiction and spent time in rehab.

Life After The Smiths

After The Smiths disbanded, Rourke continued to play music. He formed the band Freebass with fellow bassists Peter Hook and Mani, and also worked as a session musician. In recent years, he had been playing with the band Blitz Vega.

Rourke’s Final Video

In Rourke’s final video, he talks about his life and his love for music. He acknowledges his struggles with addiction, but also talks about the joy that music has brought him. He talks about his love for Manchester and how much it means to him to be a part of the city’s music scene.

Legacy

Rourke’s death is a great loss to the music world. His bass playing was a key part of The Smiths’ sound, and his contributions to the band’s legacy will never be forgotten. He was a talented musician who inspired countless others, and his love for music was evident in everything he did.

Conclusion

Andy Rourke’s final video is a poignant reminder of the power of music and the impact that it can have on our lives. Rourke’s talent and passion for music will be remembered by fans and musicians alike, and his legacy will live on through his music. Rest in peace, Andy Rourke.

1. Andy Rourke

2. The Smiths

3. Last video

4. Death

5. Bassist