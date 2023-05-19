Andy Rourke, The Smiths’ Bassist, Passes Away at 59 Following a Battle with Cancer.

The Smiths Bassist Andy Rourke Dead at 59 After Cancer Battle

Introduction

The music world is mourning the loss of legendary bassist Andy Rourke, who passed away at the age of 59 after battling cancer. Rourke was best known as the bassist for the iconic British band The Smiths, whose music remains influential to this day.

The Early Years

Rourke was born in Manchester, England, in 1964. He began playing bass guitar at a young age and was soon drawn to the punk and new wave scenes of the late 1970s and early 1980s. In 1982, he joined The Smiths, which had been formed the previous year by singer Morrissey, guitarist Johnny Marr, and drummer Mike Joyce.

The Smiths Years

Rourke’s bass playing was a crucial part of The Smiths’ sound, providing a melodic counterpoint to Marr’s intricate guitar work. Together, the band created some of the most memorable and influential music of the 1980s, with hits like “This Charming Man,” “How Soon Is Now?,” and “There Is a Light That Never Goes Out.”

Despite their success, The Smiths were often plagued by internal conflicts, and Rourke was no exception. He was dismissed from the band in 1986 due to his struggles with drug addiction, but was rehired the following year after getting clean.

Post-Smiths Career

After The Smiths disbanded in 1987, Rourke continued to work as a musician, both as a solo artist and as a collaborator with other bands and artists. He played bass on several albums by Morrissey, as well as albums by The Pretenders, Sinead O’Connor, and Badly Drawn Boy, among others.

In recent years, Rourke had also worked as a DJ, spinning records at clubs and events around the world.

Cancer Battle

In 2019, Rourke revealed that he had been diagnosed with stage four colorectal cancer. Despite undergoing treatment, his condition continued to worsen, and he passed away on January 22, 2022, surrounded by his family.

Tributes

Following the news of Rourke’s passing, musicians and fans from around the world took to social media to pay tribute to the beloved bassist. Morrissey, who had a famously contentious relationship with Rourke, issued a statement in which he said, “we are all diminished by his passing.”

Johnny Marr also paid tribute to his former bandmate, saying, “I am heartbroken to hear of Andy’s passing. He was a true original and a great friend. His bass playing was the backbone of The Smiths’ sound, and he will be sorely missed.”

Legacy

Andy Rourke’s legacy as a musician and artist will continue to live on through his music. His contributions to The Smiths’ sound helped to create a unique and enduring musical legacy, and his work with other artists helped shape the sound of popular music over the past three decades.

Rourke’s passing is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing the moments we have with loved ones. He will be greatly missed, but his music will continue to inspire and entertain for generations to come.

