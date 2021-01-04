Andy Scott Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Andy Scott has Died .

Andy Scott has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

All on the committee are saddened by the passing of Andy Scott. For many years he was Peterhead Scottish Week’s first aider and as a committee member was always on stand by to cover events at the Lido. Our thoughts go to Andy’s family and friends. He will be greatly missed pic.twitter.com/WOvsoSuVZ5 — Peterhead Scottish Week (@scottishweek) January 4, 2021

