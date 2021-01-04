Andy Scott Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Andy Scott has Died .

Andy Scott Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Andy Scott has Died .

Andy Scott has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Peterhead Scottish Week @scottishweek All on the committee are saddened by the passing of Andy Scott. For many years he was Peterhead Scottish Week’s first aider and as a committee member was always on stand by to cover events at the Lido. Our thoughts go to Andy’s family and friends. He will be greatly missed

