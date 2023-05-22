“Anemia Symptoms”: Anemia: Recognizing its Signs and Symptoms

Anemia: Symptoms and Treatment Options

Anemia is a medical condition that occurs when the number of red blood cells in your body decreases, making it difficult to transport oxygen from your lungs to the rest of your body. There are several types of anemia based on the cause of the condition, but many of the symptoms remain the same. Common symptoms of anemia include extreme tiredness and fatigue, pale skin, and headaches.

People who have cancer, an autoimmune disease, or heavy periods are at higher risk of developing anemia. Typically, treatment for anemia involves taking supplements or medications that help your blood develop more red blood cells. If your anemia is more severe, you may need intravenous drugs, a blood transfusion, or even surgery.

Extreme Tiredness and Fatigue

Feeling fatigued or tired is the most common symptom of iron-deficiency anemia. The symptom is also associated with other types of anemia, such as aplastic anemia and hemolytic anemia. Red blood cells carry oxygen through the body, and the body needs oxygen for energy. When you have low red blood cell levels, your body’s tissues and muscles can’t get enough oxygen, or energy.

Additionally, your heart is working harder than normal to move the oxygen-rich blood you do have around your body. All of these things combined can lead to extreme tiredness and fatigue. If you experience this symptom, it’s important to speak with your healthcare provider to determine if you have anemia and what type of treatment is necessary.

Pale Skin

Having pale skin is common in all types of anemia. Paleness is related to blood flow. When you have a decreased number of red blood cells, less of that red blood will flow to the surface, causing your skin to lose some color. Paleness is one of the first things a healthcare provider will look for when diagnosing anemia.

Paleness may cover the entire body or be limited to a particular area. People with anemia may particularly notice paleness on the nails, palms, and around the lining of the eyes. If you notice this symptom, it’s important to speak with your healthcare provider to determine if you have anemia and what type of treatment is necessary.

Headaches

Headaches are another common symptom of anemia. The lack of oxygen-rich blood flowing through your body can cause your blood vessels to expand and contract, leading to headaches. Additionally, your brain may not be getting enough oxygen, which can also cause headaches.

If you experience headaches and are unsure if you have anemia, it’s important to speak with your healthcare provider to determine if you have anemia and what type of treatment is necessary.

Conclusion

Anemia is a medical condition that can occur for a variety of reasons. Common symptoms of anemia include extreme tiredness and fatigue, pale skin, and headaches. If you experience any of these symptoms, it’s important to speak with your healthcare provider to determine if you have anemia and what type of treatment is necessary. Treatment for anemia typically involves taking supplements or medications that help your blood develop more red blood cells, but more severe cases may require intravenous drugs, a blood transfusion, or surgery.

