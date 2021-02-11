Aneta Tabor Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Aneta Tabor has Died.

By | February 11, 2021
0 Comment

Aneta Tabor Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Aneta Tabor has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 10. 2021

Aneta Tabor has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 10. 2021.

Nina Rawls 1d  · Sweet Aneta Tabor I remember this night like it was yesterday , you wanted to stage our pic and make it look more romantic ! We laughed so hard You are gonna be missed by so many , some things in life just don’t make sense , I’m so sad that your family’s time was cut short with you Until we meet again 1717 1 Comment Like Comment Share

Subrina El is with Aneta Tabor.

Just logged on to Facebook and was shocked with the news I saw. Aneta Tabor, I honestly don’t know what to say. You were more than a photographer in our lives. I always had your support and could count on you. Rest in the sweetest peace my friend. You will definitely be missed by many .

Abbey Sobh
So sad. I know she was a sweet lady and u really cherished her. May she R.I.P.

Lugman Berwarie Berwarie
Yes subrina it’s darkness day we all sad Aneta she was a sweetheart lady we did lived side by side 5yrs
Never seeing Neighbour like her so sad too see her gone

