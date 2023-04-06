Angel Correa’s mother dies of cancer

Sorry to hear the news of Angel Correa, the Atlético player, whose mother passed away today due to cancer. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family during this difficult time. May her soul find eternal peace.

Angel’s mother was an inspiration to those around her, as she displayed unwavering courage, strength, and perseverance in the face of her illness. Her passing is a reminder of the harsh realities of cancer and the toll that it can take on families.

The outpouring of support and condolences from the football community has been overwhelming, with many taking to social media to express their sympathies. It is a testament to the impact that Angel’s mother had on those around her and the love that she inspired in others.

It is important to remember that behind every player on the field is a person with a life, a family, and a story. The loss of a loved one can have a profound impact on an individual’s mental and emotional state, and it is important that we come together to offer support and comfort during these difficult times.

At this moment of sorrow, we extend our deepest sympathies to Angel Correa and his entire family. While nothing can ever truly ease the pain of losing a loved one, we hope that they find comfort in the knowledge that their mother touched the lives of so many and that her spirit will live on in their hearts forever. May her soul rest in peace.

Source : @CapoDeSupremo

