It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of the mother of Atlético player Angel Correa. She bravely battled cancer but unfortunately succumbed today. Our thoughts are with Angel Correa and his family in this difficult time. May his mother rest in eternal peace.

Losing a loved one is never easy, and it becomes more challenging when it is a parent. The mother of Angel Correa was not only his biggest supporter but also a critical part of his life. As he navigates this devastating loss, we hope he can find some measure of comfort and strength to bear it.

Cancer is a disease that has taken too many lives, and it remains a significant public health challenge that affects millions of people worldwide. It is never easy to deal with a cancer diagnosis or the loss of a loved one to this disease. We must all continue to work together to support research and advocacy efforts to find a cure for cancer and improve patient outcomes.

Angel Correa is a talented football player who has shown great skill and heart on the pitch. During this difficult time, his team and fans around the world stand with him to offer support and condolences. We hope he can find solace in knowing that his mother’s love and memory will always be with him.

In conclusion, we extend our deepest sympathies to Angel Correa, his family, and all those affected by this loss.

Source : @PurelyFootball

