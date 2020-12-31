Angel De La Fuente Death -Dead – Obituary : Fresno Police Officer Angel De La Fuente has Died .

Fresno Police Officer Angel De La Fuente has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 30. 2020.

Amanda Ray @CHPCommissioner Sincere condolences on behalf of the entire CHP family to the friends, loved ones, and colleagues of @FresnoPolice Officer Angel De La Fuente, whose commitment to serving the community will be forever remembered.

