Angel Haynes Death -Dead :Angel Haynes. Black trans woman murdered

We mourn the loss of our beautiful #trans sister, Angel Haynes. Black trans people, especially women,are being killed at a heartbreaking rate. We need to end this epidemic of violence now. Angel’s family and friends are in our hearts. 🕯️ https://t.co/ykXS13pxCo pic.twitter.com/4tFo9xow80 — National Center for Transgender Equality (@TransEquality) November 2, 2020

