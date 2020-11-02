Angel Haynes Death -Dead :Angel Haynes. Black trans woman murdered
Angel Haynes. Black trans has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 2, 2020.
“National Center for Transgender Equality on Twitter: “We mourn the loss of our beautiful #trans sister, Angel Haynes. Black trans people, especially women,are being killed at a heartbreaking rate. We need to end this epidemic of violence now. Angel’s family and friends are in our hearts. ”
We mourn the loss of our beautiful #trans sister, Angel Haynes. Black trans people, especially women,are being killed at a heartbreaking rate. We need to end this epidemic of violence now. Angel’s family and friends are in our hearts. 🕯️ https://t.co/ykXS13pxCo pic.twitter.com/4tFo9xow80
— National Center for Transgender Equality (@TransEquality) November 2, 2020
Tributes
