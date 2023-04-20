angel martinez Death – Obituary News : Passing of Angel Martinez, a Beloved Community Leader

Passing of Angel Martinez, a Beloved Community Leader

Community Leader Angel Martinez Passes Away

On May 31st, 2021, the city of Los Angeles mourned the loss of community leader Angel Martinez. Angel, born and raised in Los Angeles, dedicated his life to fighting for the rights of marginalized communities and creating a better city for all residents.

Tireless Advocate for Equality and Justice

Angel Martinez was a strong supporter of immigrant and LGBTQ+ rights. He founded several organizations, including the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA) and Latino Equality Alliance, which worked to promote social justice and equality. Under his leadership, CHIRLA fought for comprehensive immigration reform and supported countless immigrants in their quest for citizenship.

Beloved Community Builder

Angel’s vision of a beloved community, where all people are treated with love, dignity, and respect, was not just an abstract ideal. He lived and breathed this vision every day of his life, working tirelessly to create safe spaces and support for those facing discrimination and marginalization.

A True Hero

Angel Martinez was a true hero, a man who dedicated his life to the betterment of his community. His legacy will continue to inspire and uplift us all as we honor his memory and work to continue his mission for social justice and equality.

Honoring Angel’s Memory

Community members have come together to honor Angel’s memory and continue his work. A memorial service will be held in his honor, and funds are being raised to support the organizations he founded. Rest in power, Angel Martinez.