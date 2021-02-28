Angel Moraes Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Angel Moraes has Died.
Defected Records 3h · Simon Dunmore: “I’ll never forget the first time I heard ‘Welcome To the Factory’ by Angel Moraes. A simple hi hat lures you in. Layered white noise adds to the tension….washing through a relentless build. The throbbing bass line. The modulation. The sound design. The vocals. The breakdown. The journey. 14 minutes of epicness! A track like I’d never heard before…a tracks that still stands like a colossus on any dance floor. Angel clearly understood sound. Sonics. Frequencies that demanded your attention. He built sound systems. Bespoke legendary sound systems. Stereo in Montreal enjoys its incredible reputation amongst DJs and clubbers alike due to Angel’s installation. Angel’s label Hot n Spycy reflected his knowledge. House music that crossed genres. From Junior Vasquez to Sacha…..Murk to David Morales….all supported. I signed his production I Like It at my previous label AM:PM. I got to know him back then and recently spoke to him about working with him on his incredible catalogue. He was an amazing soul and, even as one of House musics unsung heroes, will leave an incredible legacy. RIP Angel.”
