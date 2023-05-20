“Angel Picart Jr tribute”: Passing of Angel Picart Jr in Hoboken, New Jersey: Obituary

Remembering the Life of Angel Picart Jr.

Early Life and Education

Angel Picart Jr. was born on February 7, 1965, in Hoboken, New Jersey. He grew up in a loving household with his parents, Angel Sr. and Maria, and his siblings. Angel Jr. attended Hoboken High School and went on to study at Rutgers University. He graduated with a degree in Business Administration and began his career in finance.

Career and Achievements

Angel Jr. had a successful career in finance, working for several prominent companies throughout his life. He was known for his analytical mind and attention to detail, which helped him excel in his work. He was also a natural leader and mentor to his colleagues, always willing to lend a helping hand and share his knowledge.

Aside from his professional achievements, Angel Jr. was also very involved in his community. He was a member of several local organizations, including the Hoboken Rotary Club and the Hoboken Historical Museum. He was also a proud supporter of the Hoboken Volunteer Ambulance Corps and the Hoboken Fire Department.

Family Life

Angel Jr. was a devoted husband and father. He met his wife, Maria, while they were both in college, and they were married in 1988. They had two children together, a son and a daughter. Angel Jr. was a loving and supportive father, always encouraging his children to pursue their dreams and reach their full potential.

In addition to his immediate family, Angel Jr. had a large extended family that he cherished. He was known for his warm and welcoming personality, and he always made sure that everyone felt included and loved.

Legacy

Angel Picart Jr. will be remembered as a kind, generous, and accomplished individual who made a significant impact on his community and the lives of those around him. His legacy will live on through his family, friends, and the many people he touched throughout his life.

Final Thoughts

Angel Picart Jr. will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His passing is a loss not only for his family and friends but also for the entire Hoboken community. However, his memory will continue to be a source of inspiration and comfort for those who were fortunate enough to know him. Rest in peace, Angel Jr.

